CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.71

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.71 and last traded at C$16.64, with a volume of 21697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.55.

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 45.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 216.94%.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

