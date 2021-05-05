Cubiex Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,651.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $12,651.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00270853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.35 or 0.01176093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.52 or 0.00746000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,330.84 or 1.00059979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

