Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

NYSE:CFR opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

