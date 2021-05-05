Curi Capital Acquires 13,448 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Curi Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. 1,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

