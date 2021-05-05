Curi Capital Has $702,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Curi Capital boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,256,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.94. 5,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,401. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.