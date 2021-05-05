CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million.

CURO Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

