CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.55. 49,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.