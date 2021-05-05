CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $98.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.26. 1,148,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

