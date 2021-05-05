Cwm LLC Buys 2,433 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AlloVir by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AlloVir by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AlloVir by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

ALVR opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

In other news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $93,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,988.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $6,268,062.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

