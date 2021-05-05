Cwm LLC Buys 39,536 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $156,150.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,995.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,243 shares of company stock worth $36,250,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

