Cwm LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $149.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.