Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.23% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

