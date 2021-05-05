Cwm LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 145,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.
NASDAQ DRNA opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,803 shares of company stock worth $979,829 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
