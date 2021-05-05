Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

