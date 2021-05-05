CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11) – $0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.08 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.69.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $15.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.17. 2,020,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,746.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

