Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%.

CTSO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

