DA Davidson Comments on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTSI. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of MTSI opened at $53.93 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,107,000 after purchasing an additional 130,668 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.0% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 221,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.