DA Davidson Weighs in on Renasant Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Renasant stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. Renasant has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Renasant by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter worth $245,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $2,487,583. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

