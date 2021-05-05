Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DADA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -6.07. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

