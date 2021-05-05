DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Hits $0.0697 on Major Exchanges

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $13.37 million and $840,676.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00084231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00826510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00101541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.46 or 0.09408526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,942,748 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

