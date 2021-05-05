DAGCO Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $453.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.