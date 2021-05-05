Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 159,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Danaher by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Danaher by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $256.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.