Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.58

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.58 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 3263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Get Danaos alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,014,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $3,673,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.