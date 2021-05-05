Dash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.47 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Dash has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $2.47 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $391.10 or 0.00714929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006617 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.98 or 0.02496997 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,115,461 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

