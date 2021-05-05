Databroker (DTX) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $9,183.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00851575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.12 or 0.09769542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00101240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00045137 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

