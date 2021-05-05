Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 16,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,133,525 shares of company stock valued at $101,303,782 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $136,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of DDOG opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,594.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

