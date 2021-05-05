DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 27,292 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.61% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000.

Shares of HTRB opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20.

