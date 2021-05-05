DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 501 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $2,484,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cummins by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.68.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

