DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

