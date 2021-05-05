DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

