DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $673.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $687.23 and its 200 day moving average is $660.51. The firm has a market cap of $648.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.61, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.22 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.