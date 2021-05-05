DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

