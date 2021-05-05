DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

