DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.