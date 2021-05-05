DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 29,958 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,958 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.