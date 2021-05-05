DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 29,958 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,958 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

