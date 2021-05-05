DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,139 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

BX stock opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.