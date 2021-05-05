DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 424 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

