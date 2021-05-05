DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,596 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

