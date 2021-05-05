DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.69% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 3,731,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after buying an additional 1,674,235 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,088,000. Triad Investment Management grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,696.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,993 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,484.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 643,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $368.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.62.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

