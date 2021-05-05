David Andrew Terry Sells 5,100 Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Director David Andrew Terry sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,031,500.

David Andrew Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Andrew Terry sold 4,600 shares of Great Bear Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total value of C$71,116.00.

On Monday, April 12th, David Andrew Terry sold 2,200 shares of Great Bear Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total value of C$35,244.00.

Shares of GBR stock opened at C$14.50 on Wednesday. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$10.32 and a 1-year high of C$19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.63. The company has a market cap of C$826.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

