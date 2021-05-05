David L. Bumgarner Sells 2,105 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in City by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.