Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

