Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 12435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCPH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

