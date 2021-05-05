Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

