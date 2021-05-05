DeepOnion Price Up 207.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 207.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $21.62 million and $411,285.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,479,492 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

