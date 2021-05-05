Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lessened by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.34. 32,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,156. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

