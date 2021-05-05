DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hologic were worth $25,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Hologic stock opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.