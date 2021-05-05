DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,365 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

