DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $34.31 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of CGI worth $34,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 8.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NYSE GIB opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

